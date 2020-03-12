Patchy Fog, partly sunny afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are having another mild start to our Morning. This Morning we are going to see some patchy fog with mild temperatures in the low 60s. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for our coastal communities until noon today. As we head into the afternoon the sky will start to clear and we will be partly sunny with a high of 77 degrees with no chance of rain in the forecast.

There is a high pressure that is dominating our region that is keeping our atmosphere dry at the surface. At our mid and upper levels our atmosphere is saturated but there is not enough instability to produce any showers. Our rain chances will stay low throughout the next 5 days. Tomorrow there is a 10% chance with a high of 77. Saturday is looking partly cloudy with no chance of rain in the forecast with a high of 76.

We are in a warming trend with increasing temperatures as we head into the start of next week. On Sunday and Monday our high temperature will be 80 degrees! On St. Patrick’s Day there is a 20% chance of showers but for the most part we will be mostly cloudy and warm with a high of 79 degrees.