Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The updated drought monitor is out and, as expected, the drought continues to worsen.

After an abnormally dry July, August, and beginning of September, most of our area has stayed in a pretty significant rainfall deficit. Parts of our Mississippi counties and now Mobile County are observing extreme drought conditions (level 4 of 5). Most areas west of Mobile Bay and along I-65 are under a severe drought (level 3 of 5) with our Northwest Florida counties under a moderate drought (level 2 of 5).

In the wake of a cold front that moved through our area Sunday, the dry pattern continues. Rain chances stay below 20% through the next seven days. What rain chances we do have will be very isolated and focused at the coastline. In addition, with northerly or easterly flow expected through the week, the humidity will be very, very low.

Fire risk has increased and continues to go up every day. Please refrain from burning.