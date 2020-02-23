Partly sunny Joe Cain Day, widespread showers tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Happy Joe Cain Day Gulf Coast! We are having a chilly start to our Sunday with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Throughout the day we will be partly sunny with building clouds heading into the evening. Our temperatures are going to be mild this afternoon with a high of 63 degrees. There is no chance of rain in the forecast today.

A warm front is going to dip northward through our region tonight. Tomorrow, we will be warm and wet with a high of 70 degrees. We will be sitting in the warm sector of a warm and cold front with increased chances of widespread showers throughout the day. On Lundi Gras there is a 60-70% chance of showers. The rain will be light in nature throughout the daytime. In the evening, that is when the line of showers will pass through our region.

Overnight the front has sped up and it looks to be clearing out Tuesday morning! There is 20% chance of showers before noon on Tuesday. In the afternoon it looks like it will be clearing skies with a high of 68. It will still be humid and cloudy out for the remainder of the day.

We will then have a major cool down and clear skies on Wednesday. By the end of next week our highs will be in the low 50s with lows in the low 30s!