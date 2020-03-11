Partly cloudy skies, low chance of rain







Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We had a foggy start to our Wednesday but things are starting to clear up. We are seeing mostly sunny skies along the coast with mostly cloudy skies for our inland communities. This afternoon we will be sitting in the mid to upper 70s.

We have a high pressure hovering of the Gulf of Mexico that is drifting moisture into our region. We will be stuck in a warm, humid trend for the next week. Yesterday we reached a high of 71 degrees and it is going to be noticeably warmer today.

We will be on a slow warming trend and will be staying in the upper 70s for the next 6 days. The rest of the week is looking warm and mostly dry. We will have a low 10-20% chance for a late-day shower. Expect periods of clouds and periods of sunshine.





