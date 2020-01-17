Partly cloudy afternoon, increasing rain chances tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- We woke up to mild and dry conditions this morning! That cold front that passed our area yesterday swept the humidity away with it. We are seeing moderate dew points and temperatures with building clouds this afternoon.

In the afternoon we will be sitting in the upper 60s with clouds building and only a 10% chance of a light shower. Tomorrow a cold front is going to pass our area with 60% chance and rain ahead of it throughout the daytime. There will be a few lingering showers throughout Saturday evening but by the time we reach mid-day on Sunday we should be partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s.

A blast of cold air with dominate the south with a high of 50 on Monday with a low of 34. It only gets colder on Tuesday! Wind chills on Tuesday morning will be in the lower 20s with below freezing temperatures. Tuesday afternoon we will only get to the upper 40s in the afternoon. On Wednesday the high is 55. The rain chances come back on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 60s.