Pallets of water and tarps handed out across Clarke County as hurricane cleanup continues

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Zeta left damage across Washington, Clarke and Monroe Counties last week as it raced from the coast inland.

Clarke County EMA Director Roy Waite says they’ve helped hand out over 45 pallets of tarps since the storm hit. Those pallets contain over 70 tarps each. They’ve also helped hand out over 40 pallets of water.

Many residents were hit hard across the northern counties last Wednesday and are still recovering.

Several restaurants in the area have helped feed families while stores have been closed and power has been off.

