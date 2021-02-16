One-year-old Chatom girl has best reaction to seeing snow for the first time

CHATOM, Ala. (WKRG) — When one-year-old Macon Roney walked outside to get her first-ever look at the snow-covered ground Tuesday morning, she reacted the way most of us along the Gulf Coast would: Running back inside!

Macon’s mother, Beth Roney, sent WKRG News 5 this video of her daughter, slowly walking on a porch and gazing at the icy ground, only to go running back inside seconds later.

Beth and Macon live in the center of Chatom, Ala., where temperatures dropped to below freezing overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

