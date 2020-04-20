One killed in Marion County from severe storms

Weather

by: WHLT Staff

Posted:

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said one person was killed during the severe weather event on Sunday, April 19.

MEMA said the death was reported in Marion County.

There is widespread damage in Marion County and other parts of the Pine Belt from Sunday’s storms. MEMA officials said they would release more information about the damage on Monday.

