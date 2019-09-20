One hurricane and a few disturbances in the Atlantic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – In the Atlantic there is now only one hurricane, but plenty of areas to watch.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami continues monitoring Hurricane Jerry in the Atlantic Basin.

Jerry is the fourth hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The storm is expected to remain a hurricane through the end of the week and weekend as it heads toward the west northwest. The hurricane will likely stay north of the Lesser Antilles. Long-term forecast models continue to indicate a turn to the north. Jerry will likely stay out the see and have zero impact on the Gulf Coast or U.S. There is a chance Jerry could impact Bermuda next week though.

Imelda is a remnant-low but continues to drop more rain over southeast Texas. The flooding in parts has been similar to Harvey a couple years ago.

Humberto is a post-tropical cyclone and is quickly moving farther and farther away from North America.

The first disturbance we are tracking is just south of Hispaniola in the northern Caribbean. This has a low chance of developing into either a tropical storm or depression. The second disturbance is in the east-central Atlantic and has a low chance of developing as it moves towards the Lesser Antilles. The disturbance coming off the coast of Africa has a medium chance of developing. The next name on the list is Karen.

There are no foreseeable tropical threats along our stretch of the Gulf, but we’ll continue to keep an eye on the tropics and will continue bringing you the latest.