Okaloosa Sheriff’s office posts photo of possible tornado near Fort Walton Beach

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo Thursday of what appears to be a tornado near the Freedom Way area.

This photo was taken about 3 p.m., about the same time a tornado warning was issued for Okaloosa County.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories