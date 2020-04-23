Okaloosa Sheriff’s office posts photo of possible tornado near Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo Thursday of what appears to be a tornado near the Freedom Way area.
This photo was taken about 3 p.m., about the same time a tornado warning was issued for Okaloosa County.
