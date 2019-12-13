Off and on showers today, sunny weekend ahead!

We have a 60% chance for scattered showers today with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-upper 60s. This is due to the low pressure that is sitting off the coast of the Gulf Coast increasing our instability. We are expecting a break in the showers throughout the day and then the chances will increase as we head into the evening hours.

We should clear out by later tonight and have a beautiful weekend ahead! This upcoming weekend we have no chance of rain with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly sunny skies! Our lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Overall, a lovely weekend ahead.

The next cold front will pass through our area on Monday night into Tuesday morning. There is a 50% chance of rain Monday and Tuesday. Monday the temperatures will be in the upper 70s but after that front passes Tuesday afternoon the temperatures will stay in the mid-60s.

We are waking up to temperatures in the 30s in the middle of the work week and ending the week on a sunny and chilly note with no chance of rain in the forecast!