Moss Point, Miss. (WKRG) – The National Weather Service in New Orleans has surveyed the damage left in Moss Point, Mississippi from Monday’s storms.

They have confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in that area. Peak winds were at 130 mph. The tornado was on the ground for 2.14 miles for a total of 6 minutes. It started at the Escatawpa and Pascagoula rives before moving along Dantzier street. It then moved along main street where it caused the most damage. It lifted before it reached Frederick Street. 6 injuries were reported.

The full report can be found here.