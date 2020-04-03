NWS Mobile survey report of the EF-1 Tornado in George County

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- It was an active start to our week as we had multiple damage reports from a line of strong thunderstorms. There was one confirmed EF-1 tornado in George County that had estimated peak winds of 95-100 mph.

The National Weather Service completed their surveys and News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with Brandon Black, Meteorologist, to see what they found.

“It was about an 8 mile damage path. It did include hitting a couple structures and a few structures. The main damage was trees and one of the bigger damage indicators that was a mobile home that was damaged by the tornado.”

This tornado did not take any lives but it did leave two hospitalized and left one man with no home. The forecast potential for tornadoes was low but this event proves that even if the threat is low it is still possible for a tornado to form.

“Tornado forecasting is obviously extremely difficult and small changes in wind shear in instability, the energy that these storms use, can make or break it,” Brandon said. “And it is a very fine line between a tornadic producing super-storm and a non-tornadic super storm.”

LATEST STORIES: