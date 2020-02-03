NWS Mobile releases January 2020 climate summary with outlook for February

Full summary can be found at https://www.weather.gov/mob/january2020climatesummaries

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued its climate summary for January of 2020 as well as an outlook for February. This basically tells how last month compared to climatological averages that we have seen in the past.

Starting with an overview, as a whole, we saw above-average temperatures for most of January in both Mobile and Pensacola with the exception of the end of the month. Three high temperatures records were broken. One week we had lows well above seasonable with the next week bringing well below average lows.

For Mobile, our average monthly high was above average by 2.4° (63.2°) and the average monthly low was 3.8° above normal (43.8°). The average temperature was 3.1° above average (53.5°). One record was tied on January 15 at 78°. On January 3, we set a record one-day rainfall amount of 2.26″ (previous record was in 1886 at 2.15″). As far as total rainfall for the month, Mobile was 1.08″ below average at 4.57″.

For Pensacola, the average monthly high was 5.3° above normal (65.8°) with the average monthly low being 6.3° above average (48.5°). The average temperature was 5.8° above average (57.2°). Two records were broken for high temperatures including January 3 reaching 79° (previous record was 78° set in 1997) and January 15 hitting 79° as well (previous record was 77° set in 2017). On January 14, we set a record one-day rainfall amount of 2.78″ (previous record was in 1977 at 2.14″). As far as total rainfall for the month, Pensacola was 2.73″ above average at 7.36″.

For the month of February, the outlook includes continued above-average temperatures and above-average rainfall.

For visuals and more info: https://www.weather.gov/mob/january2020climatesummaries (above info is paraphrased from this link).

