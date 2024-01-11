Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – So far, the National Weather Service in Mobile has confirmed AT LEAST six tornadoes in the News 5 area from the January 8 and January 9 severe weather event. Damage surveys will continue in Mobile County over the next couple of days.

So far, NWS Mobile has confirmed two tornadoes in Baldwin County (AL), one in Santa Rosa County (FL), and three in George County (MS). They are outlined below.

Monday, January 8, 2024

Ward area, George County (7:25 PM-7:27 PM) – EF0 tornado, max winds of 75 mph, path length 2.1 miles

Summerour Road, George County (7:31 PM – 7:32 PM) – EF0 tornado, max winds 70 mph, path length 0.19 miles

Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Steelwood area, Baldwin County (4:33 AM – 4:36 AM) – EF1 tornado, max winds of 100 mph, path length 2.8 miles

Robertsdale, Baldwin County (4:38 AM – 4:45 AM) – EF0 tornado, max winds of 75 mph, path length 5.09 miles

Escribano Point, Santa Rosa County (2:32 AM – 2:33 AM) – EF1 tornado, max winds of 105 mph, path length 0.39 miles

Geiger Road, George County (3:24 AM – 3:25 AM) – EF1 tornado, max winds of 100 mph, path length 0.21 miles

For more information from the National Weather Service on the George County tornadoes, click here. For more information from NWS on the Baldwin County and Santa Rosa County tornadoes, click here.