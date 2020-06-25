NWS determines 5 tornadoes touched down during Wednesday’s severe weather event

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — NWS Mobile has identified five tornadoes from the June 24, 2020 severe weather event; two in Mobile County and three in George County.

Mobile County:

  1. Tornado first touched down SW of Kelly Trail and moved NE. The rating was EF-1 with peak winds at 110 mph, a path length of 2.7 miles and damage to a couple of homes, snapped trees, and structure damage. The tornado lifted just east of John Kelly Road.
  2. This brief tornado first touched down just north of Ziegler Blvd. and tracked NE lifting as it approached Mobile Fairgrounds. This tornado was rated as an EF-0 with peak winds of 60 mph and a path length of 0.3 miles. The damage was sporadic and light.

George County:

  1. Tornado touched down just north of George/Jackson county line and moved towards the NE. The rating was EF-1 with peak winds of 100 mph and a path length of 1.25 miles. Damage includes numerous pine trees snapped near the trunk.
  2. Tornado touched down east of CCC road and ended at the intersection of Hilltop drive and Marshall Road. The rating was EF-0 with peak winds of 85 mph and a path length of 1 mile. Damage included trees damaged or uprooted and minor damage to a metal roof of a house.
  3. Tornado started south of Parker Road and traveled NE ending in a pasture just south of Corely Road. The rating was EF-1 with peak winds of 90 mph and a path length of 1 mile. Damage included snapped trees, roofs of homes damage, and metal panels being torn from an outbuilding. There was also a mobile home damaged and a large oak tree uprooted.

