NWS determines 5 tornadoes touched down during Wednesday’s severe weather event

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We had an active weather day yesterday with multiple storm reports. Today there is no threat for severe weather but a 50/50 chance for an afternoon thunderstorm or shower. The Saharan Dust has arrived! If you look up in the sky you will see a dusty haze.

Tomorrow it will be more visible will lower cloud coverage.This morning there is a 30% chance of a light shower heading into the late morning hours. There will be a break in the rain throughout mid-day with rising temperatures. This afternoon we will have a high of 87 degrees with partly cloudy skies.