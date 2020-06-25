NWS determines 5 tornadoes touched down during Wednesday’s severe weather event

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — NWS Mobile has identified five tornadoes from the June 24, 2020 severe weather event; two in Mobile County and three in George County.
Mobile County:
- Tornado first touched down SW of Kelly Trail and moved NE. The rating was EF-1 with peak winds at 110 mph, a path length of 2.7 miles and damage to a couple of homes, snapped trees, and structure damage. The tornado lifted just east of John Kelly Road.
- This brief tornado first touched down just north of Ziegler Blvd. and tracked NE lifting as it approached Mobile Fairgrounds. This tornado was rated as an EF-0 with peak winds of 60 mph and a path length of 0.3 miles. The damage was sporadic and light.
George County:
- Tornado touched down just north of George/Jackson county line and moved towards the NE. The rating was EF-1 with peak winds of 100 mph and a path length of 1.25 miles. Damage includes numerous pine trees snapped near the trunk.
- Tornado touched down east of CCC road and ended at the intersection of Hilltop drive and Marshall Road. The rating was EF-0 with peak winds of 85 mph and a path length of 1 mile. Damage included trees damaged or uprooted and minor damage to a metal roof of a house.
- Tornado started south of Parker Road and traveled NE ending in a pasture just south of Corely Road. The rating was EF-1 with peak winds of 90 mph and a path length of 1 mile. Damage included snapped trees, roofs of homes damage, and metal panels being torn from an outbuilding. There was also a mobile home damaged and a large oak tree uprooted.
For more info head to: https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=202006252229-KMOB-NOUS44-PNSMOB
