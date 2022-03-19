A camper mangled and tipped over in Poarch, Ala. Photo from Terry Godwin

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Strong, severe storms impacted communities across the Gulf Coast on Friday. The National Weather Service in Mobile surveyed the damage on Saturday and confirmed straight-line wind damage in the Poarch community in Escambia County, AL and an EF-1 tornado in Holt in Okaloosa County, FL.

At 9:04 a.m. on Friday morning, straight winds reaching upwards of 90 to 100 mph caused extensive damage to a mobile home community in Poarch, AL with surrounding areas seeing tree and roof damage. The NWS also reported 10 injuries were sustained in the area.

At 12:28 p.m. Friday afternoon, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Holt, FL near the intersection of Log Lake Road and Sundance Way. The tornado followed a mile and half path east-northeast reaching wind speeds up to 95 mph before lifting near Holt Lane and Broxson Road. The NWS did not report any injuries, but roof damage, uprooted trees, and other property damages were reported in the area.