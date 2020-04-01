NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in George County, Miss.

George County, Miss. (WKRG) – The National Weather Service in Mobile has confirmed an EF-1 tornado in George County, Miss., yesterday.

The estimated peak wind was 95-100 mph, with a path length of 8.15 miles and path width of 50 yards. There was one injury and no deaths reported.

NWS says that it started 4 miles SE of Bendale, MS just west of the Pascagoula River. The tornado tore off a metal roof of a house and uprooted several trees. The tornado then continued ESE for about 8 miles, increasing in intensity just east of the Pascagoula River where it took off another roof while uprooting and snapping several trees (EF-1 damage). More hardwood trees were snapped and uprooted at the tornadoes strongest point (winds around 100 mph) near the intersection of Park Drive and Basin Refudge Road . It then weakened and lifted as it moved east just west of Highway 63. Straight line wind damage continued south of Lucedale near Agricola with more tree and building damage (winds 70-80 mph). The damage stopped east of the MS/AL line.

For more info: https://mesonet.agron.iastate.edu/wx/afos/p.php?pil=PNSMOB&e=202004012303

