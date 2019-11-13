Not as cold tonight, showers possible Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was a record-setting Wednesday with morning temperatures falling to levels not seen in mid-November in over 100 years. Record lows temperatures were set in Mobile and Pensacola with observations of 26° and 29° respectively.

Temperatures will remain chilly through the evening as clouds begin to increase from the south. A lighter northeast wind will continue with temperatures hovering in the low to mid 40s through the overnight period. Skies will become overcast with a few showers near the coast developing by sunrise Thursday.

A weak area of low pressure with trek east into the northeast Gulf of Mexico Thursday leading to cloudy skies over the Gulf Coast. Some scattered showers will be possible, especially for the second half of the day. Overall rainfall totals will be rather light. Temperatures will hover in the lower 50s during the afternoon.

Skies will become sunny through Friday and the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will slowly warm but remain well below seasonal norms. Highs will reach the lower and middle 60s for Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in the 30s and 40s.