Nicaragua is recovering from two landfalling major hurricanes two weeks apart

A fallen tree lies on the road after the passage of Hurricane Iota in Siuna, Nicaragua, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Hurricane Iota tore across Nicaragua on Tuesday, hours after roaring ashore as a Category 4 storm along almost exactly the same stretch of the Caribbean coast that was recently devastated by an equally powerful hurricane. (AP Photo/Carlos Herrera)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Hurricane Iota made landfall in Nicaragua Monday night as a strong category 4 Hurricane. According to the Nicaraguan Government, Iota is now considered the strongest storm to hit Nicaragua in the Country’s history.

Meteorologist Colleen Peterson spoke with Jason Beaman, Warning Coordinator Meteorologist at NWS Mobile, to get more information about the storms devastating impacts.

“Devastating flooding, major winds and storm surge, thats unfortunately a disaster for that part of the world,” Jason said.

Iota made landfall along the coast of Northeastern Nicaragua with sustained winds of 155 mph. Due to the steep mountainous terrain of Central America the deadliest part of a major hurricane there are the landslides and heavy rainfall.

“Anytime that you have a lot of excessive rainfall it weakens and looses the soil around the mountain and then gravity takes over and that what’s produces those deadly landslides,” Jason explained.

Some areas could’ve received up to 30 inches of rainfall. Central America was vulnerable from Hurricane Eta, a category 4 hurricane, that made landfall just two weeks before Iota.

“Iota made landfall only just 15 miles south of Eta just a few weeks ago.. they were the exact same area that were ht again by the same type of major impacts,” Jason said.

Hurricane Eta made landfall on November 2nd and claimed the lives of more than 130 individuals with some still missing. Over 50 feet of mud accumulated in some areas due to mud and landslides. The last thing they wanted to hear was that another major hurricane is coming just two weeks later.

Going back to the late 18–s they have only had 4 category 4 and 5 hurricanes made landfall in recorded history and in the span of two weeks they had TWO.

Central America faces a lack of food, water and basic supplies after dealing with two major hurricanes. The death toll from Iota is at 9 and is continuing to climb.

