Next stormy set up: An early look at our next potential severe weather threat

Before I get started, I do want to emphasize that this is an EARLY look at our next storm system. This will change as we get closer and there is VERY HIGH uncertainty with timing and most likely risks. We just wanted to make sure you are aware so you can track it with us throughout the week and be prepared.

The Storm Prediction Center (located in Norman, OK) forecasts severe weather for the entire country. They have outlined most of Mississippi and Alabama (our area included) as an area that could see some severe weather on Saturday (15% chance) ahead of our next cold front. Keep in mind, this is six days out and will likely change. Like I said, timing and threats are still uncertain, but will be more clear as we get closer.

Day 7 Outlook from SPC

This is just something we are watching and we wanted to keep you in the loop! Make sure to keep up with this and stay on top of the weather, and we will keep you updated throughout the week.

Check out the video for more details.