News 5 First Alert Storm Team recommends you get a NOAA Weather Radio

Hurricane season is here. The News 5 First Alert Storm Team strongly recommends you get a NOAA Weather Radio. It’s the official “Voice of the National Weather Service.” This radio gives you instant information during any severe weather and will keep you informed even if the power goes out and your phone loses signal.

There are two models to choose from, the WR120 and the hand crank ER210. The WR120 is perfect to keep at home next to your bedside table. This model can be programmed to give you county-specific alerts. The ER210 hand crank model uses a rechargeable battery. This can be charged by use of the hand crank, a solar panel, or an electrical outlet. The ER210 also has a USB outlet that can be used to charge your mobile device.

You can purchase here and receive free shipping by using the promo code “WKRG”, or you can buy from these Academy Sports locations.

Academy Sports Locations:

Mobile-3725 Airport Blvd.

Mobile-7460 Airport Blvd.

Foley-2410 S. McKenzie Street

Pensacola-7171 N. David Highway