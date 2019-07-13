New Orleans waits for potential flooding impact

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKRG) – New Orleans continues to wait and see how Hurricane Barry will impact the city as it moves closer to land. So far this morning it’s been relatively quiet with wind gusts and light rain at times. The forecast calls for heavy downpours later in the morning and into the afternoon. Earlier this week flooding as a major problem across New Orleans, dumping nearly 9 inches of rain in spots. Businesses are closed and the streets are very quiet Saturday morning as everyone’s waits to see what Barry will bring to the city.

News 5’s Blake Brown is in New Orleans for the storm and he’ll be providing us updates as Barry moves through the area.