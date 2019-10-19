Nestor poised to make landfall Saturday in the Florida Panhandle

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Nestor continues to race to the northeast on track to make landfall in the Florida Peninsula Saturday morning.

Nestor will likely remain a lopsided storm will most of the rain and storm activity pushed to the eastern and northern sides of the circulation. After landfall, the storm will move into southern Georgia and become a post-tropical storm.

Impacts on the News 5 viewing area look to be minimal with some isolated showers during the night and some gusty winds. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Coastal Okaloosa County in the Panhandle. Higher-than-normal tide activity will occur early Saturday morning. This could cause some minor coastal flooding.