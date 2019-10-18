1  of  2
Nestor forecast to move into the Florida Panhandle Saturday morning

Tropical Storm Nestor continues to move towards the Gulf Coast. This storm is expected to make landfall early tomorrow morning somewhere within the Central Panhandle. Tropical Storm Warnings were canceled for the News 5 viewing area except Coastal Okaloosa and Santa Rosa County.

The farther East and towards the coast you go, the higher chance for stronger wind gusts. The rain should clear out quickly by midday tomorrow with a few lingering showers and clouds. Wind gusts could be blowing in the mid 20’s for the central parts of our viewing area.

Sunday will be a beautiful day with no chance of rain and sunny skies. We are monitoring the next front passing through on Monday that could potentially bring severe weather to our area. We can then expect a cool down after it passes.

