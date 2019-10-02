Near record heat continues until changes arrive this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello Gulf Coast, we are halfway to the weekend! We are coming off the hottest October day ever recorded across the Gulf Coast. We shattered daily records in Mobile and Pensacola, but we also surpassed the all-time record high for October in both cities as well. The previous record in both cities was 95°. It reached 97° in Mobile and 96° in Pensacola. The next few days we’ll be near these temperatures while rain chances remain low. However, there are better days ahead. More on that in just a bit.

Early on today will be like previous days this week. It will be warm, but somewhat comfortable. There won’t be any issues for your commute either. It will warm up fast though. We’ll be in the upper 80s by mid-morning and we’ll be in the lower 90s by lunchtime.

By the heart of the afternoon most will be back in the middle 90s, but for areas farther inland, it’s upper 90s. At the coast it’s lower 90s, but no matter where you’re at, with the humidity, heat index values will be around 100-105°.

The chance for any rain remains low. There may be one or two showers late this afternoon into the evening, but that chance is only 10%.

Any chance for rain goes away tonight leading to another night of clear skies and lows near 73.

Don’t expect many changes for your Thursday, but some changes will start to happen by Friday. A weak front will be moving towards us and this may squeeze out a few showers. It will still be hot though. Again, this is a weak front so this may knock down temperatures a couple of degrees for Saturday, but we’re looking at dry skies.

A more potent front will start to move towards us by the end of the weekend. Before the front arrives, we’ll see a decent chance for rain both Sunday and Monday. The front looks like it will pass us sometime Monday night into Tuesday. After the front moves away we’re back to dry skies but fall like temperatures arrive! If this timing stays the same, lows Tuesday morning will be in the lower 60s and highs will be in the lower 80s!

TROPICAL UPDATE:

In the tropics there is one named storm and two disturbances. Lorenzo still a powerful hurricane as it races away from the Azores. It’s not a threat to the U.S.

The first disturbance is in the western Caribbean. This has a low chance of developing as it continues west. Even if it were to develop, it will likely continue west, meaning it will stay away from our stretch of the Gulf. It’s not a threat, but we’ll continue to watch.

The second disturbance is just east of the Bahamas. This also has a low chance of developing, but it will be moving northeast, away from the United States. This is not a threat either.