Near normal temperatures and a very slight chance of PM thunderstorms

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Sunday!

Today will be much like yesterday with high humidity, high temperatures near average for this time of year, around 90 with mostly sunny skies. Most of us will not see a shower or thunderstorm at only 10% coverage. Tonight will be clear with lows in the 70s.

Along the beaches today, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a low risk of rip currents today. To start the day, you will have a northerly wind around 5-10 mph that will shift to southerly in the afternoon.

Since we are stuck in this July summertime pattern, your Monday looks a lot like today! Highs in the lower 90s with only a 10% chance that a shower or thunderstorm finds you. This will be the pattern until around Thursday where we have a front stall (stop moving) to our north. This will bump up our rain coverage to around 30%. Highs will stick in the lower 90s for the near future.

Tropics are quiet.