National Weather Service confirms 2 EF-1 Tornadoes that struck West Mobile Friday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The National weather Service confirms two tornadoes that struck West Mobile Friday afternoon. 

West Mobile Tornado..
Rating:                 EF-1
Estimated Peak Wind:    95-100 mph
Path Length /statute/:  1.3 miles
Path Width /maximum/:   75 yards
Fatalities:             0
Injuries:               0

Start Date:             Oct 25 2019
Start Time:             412 PM
Start Location:         5 SW Mobile Regional Airport
Start Lat/Lon:          30.6144/-88.2686 

End Date:               Oct 25 2019
End Time:               414 PM
End Location:           4 SW Mobile Regional Airport
End Lat/Lon:            30.6337/-88.2715

Semmes AL Tornado...
Rating:                 EF-1
Estimated Peak Wind:    100-105 mph
Path Length /statute/:  3.34 miles
Path Width /maximum/:   100 yards
Fatalities:             0
Injuries:               1

Start Date:             Oct 25 2019
Start Time:             437 PM
Start Location:         1.7 NW Semmes
Start Lat/Lon:          30.7973/-88.2730

End Date:               Oct 25 2019
End Time:               442 PM
End Location:           4.7 NW Semmes
End Lat/Lon:            30.8452/-88.2739

