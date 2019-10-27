National Weather Service confirms 2 EF-1 Tornadoes that struck West Mobile Friday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The National weather Service confirms two tornadoes that struck West Mobile Friday afternoon.
West Mobile Tornado.. Rating: EF-1 Estimated Peak Wind: 95-100 mph Path Length /statute/: 1.3 miles Path Width /maximum/: 75 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start Date: Oct 25 2019 Start Time: 412 PM Start Location: 5 SW Mobile Regional Airport Start Lat/Lon: 30.6144/-88.2686 End Date: Oct 25 2019 End Time: 414 PM End Location: 4 SW Mobile Regional Airport End Lat/Lon: 30.6337/-88.2715 Semmes AL Tornado... Rating: EF-1 Estimated Peak Wind: 100-105 mph Path Length /statute/: 3.34 miles Path Width /maximum/: 100 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 1 Start Date: Oct 25 2019 Start Time: 437 PM Start Location: 1.7 NW Semmes Start Lat/Lon: 30.7973/-88.2730 End Date: Oct 25 2019 End Time: 442 PM End Location: 4.7 NW Semmes End Lat/Lon: 30.8452/-88.2739