National Weather Service celebrates 150-year anniversary

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today marks 150 years that the National Weather Service has been serving the United States!

The National Weather Service is under National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and is responsible for creating forecasts across our nation. NWS forecast offices are distributed across the country with one right here in Mobile, Ala.!

The National Weather Service in Mobile not only creates forecasts, but they are also responsible for issuing warnings (severe thunderstorms, tornado, flash flood….etc), products, forecast discussions, climatology, safety information and so much more. After they issue a product, warning, or any other pertinent information, TV stations (such as WKRG) communicate that information to the public as a partnership. Communicating weather could not be done effectively without this valued partnership between NWS meteorologists and broadcast meteorologists!

The National Weather Services Facebook page says, ” Today marks the 150th Birthday of the National Weather Service! Few federal agencies have been in existence as long, and even fewer have had thousands of employees dedicated to one enduring, timeless mission. Our agency was built on vision and dedication of those who came before us — but as we look back, we also look forward. Just as our heritage provides the context for where we are today, it also provides inspiration for sustaining the NWS well into the future. To learn more about our heritage, visit weather.gov/heritage #NWS150 “

For more on the responsibilities of weather entities across the U.S.: https://www.wkrg.com/weather-education/who-issues-severe-weather-risk-outlooks-watches-and-warnings/

