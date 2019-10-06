National Fire prevention week starts today

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Today starts Fire Prevention Week across the United States (FPW)!

According to the National Fire Protection Association, FPW has been a national observance since 1925 when Calvin Coolidge put it into place. It is the longest public health observance in our country to date. FPW is in remembrance and honor on the Chicago Fire of 1871 that started on Oct. 8, which is why FPW always falls on the week of Oct. 9. “This horrific conflagration killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures, and burned more than 2,000 acres of land,” says the National Fire Protection Association.

The National Fire Protection Association has been sponsoring this week since 1922 and the theme this year is “Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practice your escape!” Follow this link for safety plans, exercises, app suggestions, printable items, and more educational resources: https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Staying-safe/Preparedness/Fire-Prevention-Week/About

Mississippi Burn Ban

Alabama Fire Alert

Drought conditions for our area

Given this information, our weather pattern for the past several weeks, and the number of fires we have seen in our area the past couple of days, it is also important to stay informed about fire safety locally. The state of Mississippi is under a burn ban, meaning any outdoor burning is prohibited. Alabama is under a fire alert, meaning it is illegal to burn grasslands, fields and woodlands without a permit. Details can be found above. For updated drought and fire information for Florida, Mississippi and Alabama, head to https://www.weather.gov/mob/droughtinfo.