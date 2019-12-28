Muggy Saturday, tracking line of thunderstorms Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Today we have mostly cloudy skies with a high of 73 degrees and a 20% chance of a stray shower. We have a strong SE wind advecting moisture into our atmosphere making it feel muggy and warm outside today.

A cold front is passing on Sunday bringing a line of scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Our region is under a marginal risk for severe weather on Sunday. This is still a low risk for severe weather but we can’t rule out damaging winds or a stray tornado. We will be watching the radar and monitoring the models closely.

After that front passes it will leave behind some cooler temperatures! We have a cool down next week with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Throughout the day on NYE we have mostly sunny skies with a high of 58! At the ball drop there is a 5% chance of rain with partly cloudy skies. On New Years day there is a 20% chance of stray shower or two heading into the evening.

The next rain maker comes into our area on Thursday with a wet and mild end to our upcoming week with increasing temperatures.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories