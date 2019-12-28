Muggy Saturday, tracking line of thunderstorms Sunday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Today we have mostly cloudy skies with a high of 73 degrees and a 20% chance of a stray shower. We have a strong SE wind advecting moisture into our atmosphere making it feel muggy and warm outside today.

A cold front is passing on Sunday bringing a line of scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Our region is under a marginal risk for severe weather on Sunday. This is still a low risk for severe weather but we can’t rule out damaging winds or a stray tornado. We will be watching the radar and monitoring the models closely.

After that front passes it will leave behind some cooler temperatures! We have a cool down next week with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Throughout the day on NYE we have mostly sunny skies with a high of 58! At the ball drop there is a 5% chance of rain with partly cloudy skies. On New Years day there is a 20% chance of stray shower or two heading into the evening.

The next rain maker comes into our area on Thursday with a wet and mild end to our upcoming week with increasing temperatures.