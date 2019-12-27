Muggy Friday, tracking cold front bringing scattered thunderstorms Sunday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Conditions are going to be mild and mostly cloudy with low chances of rain over the next few days until the cold front passes through on Sunday. Today we have mostly cloudy skies with a high of 70 and a 20% chance of a stray shower.

We stayed warm overnight due to those clouds with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s. Our rain chances are going to be slowly increasing throughout the remainder of the week into the weekend. Tomorrow we have 30% chance with temperatures in the low 70s.

The cold front passes through on Sunday bringing a line of showers ahead of it. We are in a marginal risk for severe weather with a low chance for damaging winds or a stray tornado on Sunday. There is a 50% chance of scattered showers on Sunday. On Monday, we should clear out with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the upper 50s.

We have a cool down next week with temperatures in the upper 50s throughout the day and upper 30s and low 40s at night. Throughout the day on NYE we have mostly sunny skies with a high of 58! At the ball drop there is a 10% chance of rain with partly cloudy skies. On New Years day there is a 30% chance of scattered light showers in the afternoon and evening hours.