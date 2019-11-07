Much cooler this weekend before turning even colder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Changes are on the way Gulf Coast. As you head out the door today, take the umbrella with you.

The first half of the day brings just a few spotty showers, but rain chances increase as the day goes on. In the afternoon the chance a shower or thunderstorm finds you is 60%. The threat of any severe weather is low.

Rain chances will begin to decrease this evening, but lingering showers may stick around until 7-8 am tomorrow morning. The trend for Friday is clearing.

We get some rain today, but the big story will be the temperatures. Today will be warm and muggy. After a mild start, temperatures will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s, which is a handful of degrees above normal.

How cool we get tonight will be dependent on how quickly the front moves through. We may reach our high at midnight in the middle 60s, but some spots might already by in the 50s. Temperatures only rebound to the upper 50s and low 60s tomorrow. With breezy conditions, it will likely feel cooler.

It gets cold for Saturday morning. Actual lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s and wind chills will be close to freezing along and north of I-10. Thankfully, it won’t be cold all day as we reach the lower and mid 60s Saturday afternoon. Sunday starts in the 40s and ends in the 60s. Skies are dry this weekend.

More changes are on the way into next week. Temperatures will moderate by Veterans Day. We’ll start near 50 and top out in the lower 70s, which is seasonable. It will be a pretty day and rain chances remain low.

A cold front will be on the way by Monday night. This cold front will likely be the coldest so far of the season. On Tuesday highs will reach the 50s, but that will be during the overnight. Then it gets colder, MUCH COLDER. By Wednesday most along and north of have a read chance for the first freeze of the season and upper 20s can’t be ruled out! At the coast, freezing temperatures are less likely, but still possible.

On Wednesday afternoon we likely only top out in the 40s. The chill lasts through the work-week, but temperatures likely moderate into the weekend, but we stay below seasonable averages.

With the first freeze of the season being possible next week, now is a good time to remember the 5 P’s. Keep People warm, protect Pipes, bring in Plants, remember the PETS, and Practice Proper Fire Safety.

The tropics are quiet.