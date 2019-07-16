Mostly dry and hot today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Barry is now a post tropical cyclone, or remnant low, moving through Missouri. It will no longer bring impacts to our forecast.

Today we return to a more typical summer pattern along the Gulf Coast. We stay mostly dry with just a 10% risk of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Afternoon temperatures will feel hot! We top out in the low to middle 90s inland with upper 80s to near 90 along the beaches. when you factor in the high humidity, it will feel like the triple digits!

If you are headed to the beach today, it will be mostly sunny and hot! There is a moderate risk of rip currents forecast, so make sure to check your local beach flag. A yellow flag means rip currents are possible. UV index will be extreme.

We keep this pattern through the rest of the week. For the weekend, temperatures stay in the low and middle 90s, but rain coverage will increase both days to near 50%. It will not be a washout, but it is likely you will see an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Each night this week we stay warm in humid with morning low falling only into the middle 70s.