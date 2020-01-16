Mostly cloudy, another warm afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We had a foggy start and now we are seeing mostly cloudy skies.

By lunchtime the fog should be clearing and turning into mostly cloudy skies. This afternoon we will be in the mid-70s with a 30% chance of a stray shower. A cold front is going to pass this afternoon relieving us a little with highs in the upper 60s tomorrow. We are on a 10 day stretch of above average temperatures.

Tomorrow the rain chances will only be around 10%. On Saturday we have another cold front that is going to pass through our area with increased rain chances at around 60%. It will be an uncomfortable day with temperatures in the low 70s with a very saturated environment.

That front is going to leave behind cold temperatures! On Sunday we should be partly cloudy with a high of 60 degrees and a low chance of rain. The rain chances diminish on Monday with a high of 51! It only gets colder on Tuesday with a low of 28 and a high of 47!