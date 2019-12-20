Mostly cloudy afternoon with a wet weekend ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- We are starting off the morning with clear skies and cold temperatures but heading into the afternoon we will be seeing mostly cloudy conditions. Our highs today will stay in the upper 50s with light winds and a 10% chance of a stray shower heading into the late evening hours.

There is an area of deep moisture in the Gulf that is going to form into a low pressure and move into our region Saturday into Sunday. The weather prediction center released an excessive rainfall outlook for this weekend which basically means we are going to see an abnormally large amount of rain with several inches of rain possible. We have an 90% chance of rain on Saturday and 80% on Sunday. We can start seeing the rain as early as 2 am on Saturday morning. The cold air is going to stay for this weekend with temperatures in the mid-50s.

Next week we are going to dry off and warm up with a high of 64 on Monday with mostly sunny skies. We will be on a slow warming trend and back in the 70s by Christmas Eve with no chance of rain in the forecast. There will be partly cloudy skies but overall mild conditions for your Christmas!