MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening, Gulf Coast! Winds were much calmer today with sunshine stretching across the region. Hopefully you were able to get outside and enjoy this beautiful weather as I am tracking showers and storms that will impact the area this week.

Tonight, though, you can expect mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the upper-40’s and low-50’s. We will start off mostly clear tomorrow, but clouds will begin to move into the News 5 area with highs reaching into the upper-70’s and low-80’s. Boating winds will be out of the south and turning southeast tomorrow from 15 to 20 knots. You can expect 4 to 5 feet seas and a high risk of rip currents. Be sure to follow those flags if you are going to be on the beaches at all tomorrow.

Rain chances will increase throughout the day as an unsettled pattern moves into the Gulf Coast. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the week with our biggest chance of showers and storms coming on Wednesday and Thursday at a 40 percent chance for both days. Some severe storms are possible for areas west of I-65 on Wednesday. Small rain chances will stick around heading into next weekend with highs this week hovering around the upper-70’s and low-80’s.