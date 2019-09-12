Mostly clear and quiet night with more steamy days ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - Showers and storms will be few and far between for the rest of the evening. A partly cloudy sky will become mostly clear with very light winds. Temperatures will fall through the 80s and into the mid 70s by Thursday morning.

Expect another quiet and dry start Thursday. As the sun climb in the sky, temperatures look to rapidly rise. Many spots will reach the lower 90s by lunchtime on our way to a high temperature near 94. Coastal spots may feel just a touch cooler thanks to a sea breeze. As far as rain chances go, dry air aloft will help to once again squelch any significant rain from forming. Our rain chances will remain at 10% for the rest of the week.

TROPICS: All eyes are on an area of disturbed weather in the southern Bahamas dubbed Invest 95L. This system has a moderate (60%) chance of developing into a tropical system. Regardless of development, the disturbance is expected to move into the Gulf by the end of the weekend bringing higher rain chances to the Gulf Coast.