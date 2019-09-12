Mostly clear and quiet night with more steamy days ahead
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The weather will remain uneventful overnight. Skies will stay mostly clear with temperatures in falling into the middle 70s. Winds will stay nice and light.
Our hot weather pattern will continue Thursday. Sunny skies to start with a few clouds developing by midday. Temperatures will climb quickly with highs soaring into the lower and middle 90s. There will likely be a few upper 90s far inland away from the coast. Dry, stable air aloft will limit rain chances to only 10%.
The hot temps will stick around for Friday, but some changes will come for the weekend. A tropical system moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico will help to enhance the moisture for our area. Rain chances will rise to 30% Saturday and 50% by Sunday. Temperatures will dial back into the upper 80s, closer to seasonal averages.