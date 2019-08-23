More thunderstorms here and more activity in the tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We made it to Friday and it’s a good one because Friday Night Football is back! At kickoff, there will be a few showers around at a 30% chance, but as the night goes on the rain will fade. By the overnight there will only be a few stray showers and lows will be in the middle 70s.

We’ll be taking the weather we had today into the weekend. That means both days with at least a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain seasonable, in the lower 90s with heat index values near 100. Rain chances jump up a bit to start next week, but drier skies are ahead by the end of next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE

Chantal continues to spin the North Central Atlantic, but will likely fade away some time tonight.

We continue to track the disturbance between the Bahamas and South Florida now has a high chance of developing into either a depression or tropical storm as it moves north. This is not coming to the Gulf of Mexico, but areas along the southeast coast need to watch closely.

There is a new disturbance in the central Atlantic. This has a high chance of developing as it moves towards the Leeward Islands. This isn’t a threat, but we’ll continue to keep a close eye on it. The next names on the lists are Dorian and Erin.