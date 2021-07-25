More sunshine today
Today's Forecast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Throughout the afternoon if you aren’t seeing a thunderstorm you are likely seeing that sunshine!
This afternoon we might see only a few thunderstorms with a warm day ahead. Heat index values will be getting into the triple digits in a few areas with plenty of humidity out there. A great beach and boating forecast with low risk for rip currents and 1 foot offshore. The wind will be calm today with maybe a slight breeze.