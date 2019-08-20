More showers and more thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello Gulf Coast, our weather won’t be bringing many changes as we head towards the latter half of the week, but each day will bring some subtle changes. For tonight, keep the rain gear nearby as we’ll take a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms through the overnight with lows near 73.

Tomorrow won’t bring as much rain as today, but there will still be a decent amount of thunderstorms with a 50% chance with highs near 90. Thursday will be nearly a carbon copy of tomorrow, but rain chance jumps up slightly to end the week and start the weekend.

As we end the weekend and start the weekend our weather stays nearly the same. It’s a wash, rinse, then repeat pattern.

In the tropics, other than the disturbance now well off the northeast US Coast, the tropics are quiet and are expected to remain that way.