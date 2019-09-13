More high heat and low rain chances while we track the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone NINE in the southern Bahamas.

It’s Potential Tropical Cyclone NINE because it does not have a closed center of circulation with the, but it is anticipated that the system will likely organize and become a tropical storm by the weekend. The next name on the list in Humberto

The current forecast moves the system northwest toward the east coast of Florida potentially making landfall by Saturday evening. From there the storm will turn north heading in the general direction of southern Georgia.

Based on recent forecast trends it is very unlikely at this point PTC 9 gets into the Gulf at all. For what that means for us is that by the latter half of the weekend into the new work-week we’ll get predominately dry skies with only a handful of daytime showers.

Elsewhere in the tropics there are two tropical waves. Both very far from land and neither a threat at the moment. We’ll continue to follow.

For our weather it’s more heat, humidity, and low rain chances to end the week. There won’t be any issues early on, but it will get toasty fast. Most will top out in the middle 90s again and we’ll be close to record highs once again. With the humidity, heat index values will be in the triple digits so stay cool and bring in the pets. Rain chances will be low again, with only a 10% chance a stray shower or thunderstorm finds you with the best chance being in the afternoon.

By sundown any chance of rain goes away, meaning we’re looking good for Friday Night Football. Just be prepared for the heat early.

Our weekend forecast will be highly dependent on the track of Potential Tropical Cyclone NINE. As of now the low rain chances look to stick around into Saturday and we’ll introduce a slight chance for showers from Sunday into the new work-week, but those days will bring more dry skies than rain.