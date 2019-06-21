More heat with even less rain

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Good evening everyone and happy first day of summer! It has been a hot day across the Gulf Coast and there isn’t much relief coming our way. For tonight temperatures will be slow to cool off and most only bottom out in the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Once the sun comes up tomorrow the heat will get cranked up. We’ll be back in the lower and middle 90s with heat index values around 105 or higher. Stay indoors if you can, but if you can’t take precautions to beat the heat. There won’t be much relief in the form of rain at only a 10% chance. It’s more of the same on Sunday.

Into the work-week highs will stay in the 90s, but there will be a small bump in our rain chances.

At the beach the risk for rip currents will be moderate this weekend.