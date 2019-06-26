More heat with a little more relief

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) – It’s all downhill from here to the weekend Gulf Coast!

Early on this evening, there will be a slight chance for a passing shower, but by the overnight, it’s mostly quiet with lows in the lower 70s.

For your Thursday we’re right back to the middle 90s for highs, but we’ll see a little more rain than today. In the afternoon and early evening, there will be a one in three chance a shower or thunderstorm finds you.

If you’re wondering about when your allergies will get better from the lingering Saharan Dust, that will begin to move away by tomorrow. This will also lead to a little more sunshine.

At the beach tomorrow there will be a low to moderate risk for rip currents. Surf will be around 1 ft and the water temperature is in the middle 80s.

Our weather will be nearly identical Friday. By this weekend we’ll see a slight bump in rain chances, but neither day looks to be a washout. Highs remain in the lower 90s.