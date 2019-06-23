More heat today, rain next week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Sunday! Hopefully you enjoyed fun in the sun yesterday!

Today will bring more of the same with highs in the mid 90s in our inland counties with upper 80s to lower 90s along the coast. Heat indices continue to soar into the triple digits today as well, so make sure you are taking heat precautions with plenty of water and breaks in the shade during your outdoor activities. Very few of us will see a cooling shower with just 10% rain coverage.

Tonight is muggy with lows in the mid 70s. There could be a few pop-up showers this evening in our western counties.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents today so be sure to check your local beach flags before cooling off in the water! Right at the beaches, the temperature will be in the upper 80s with a water temperature in the mid 80s.

Next week brings more rain and a little relief from the heat. Afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible early in the week, and will increase in coverage by the end of the week. Highs will stick in the lower 90s with lows in the 70s.