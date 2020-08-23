Mississippi Power to activate storm center on Monday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi Power announced it would activate its storm center on Monday, August 24, at 5:00 a.m. ahead of Hurricane Marco.

The storm center allows company leadership to all be in one location to help lead the restoration efforts after the storm. Leaders said they will follow CDC guidelines when it comes to social distancing.

Mississippi Power requested 600 additional resources from Alabama Power, Georgia Power and contract crews to help with the restoration efforts. North division crews from Mississippi Power, like Laurel and Meridian, to help with the efforts.

