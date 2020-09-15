Mississippi governor gives update on Hurricane Sally

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the current situation of Hurricane Sally.
The news conference will start at 3:15 p.m. at Mississippi’s State Emergency Operations Center in Pearl.
If the live stream does not work, you can watch the news conference here.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘You can’t cure stupid:’ Gov. Ivey urges citizens to take Hurricane Sally seriously
- Salvation Army prepares to help neighbors on Mississippi Gulf Coast
- Tracking the Tropics: ‘Huge rainmaker’ Hurricane Sally threatens historic floods
- Bayou La Batre imposes curfew for Tuesday, Wednesday
- Three brothers accused of raping 10-year-old girl in Louisiana home