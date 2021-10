Mississippi governor declares Oct. 18-22 Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared October 18-22, 2021, as Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi.

“Mississippi is no stranger to severe weather. By preparing in advance of a storm, Mississippians can ensure they stay safe. I encourage you to dedicate time this week to getting your family ready,” said Reeves.

Eighty-two tornadoes were confirmed during 2020 in Mississippi, which was the fifth most on record.

“Mississippi experiences active weather most months of the year, including late fall, which is why it’s important always to be prepared for potential severe weather. We urge residents to get ready for the upcoming secondary severe weather season by checking up on insurance policies, organizing a disaster supply kit and reviewing safety tips with your family,” said Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

MEMA will partner with the National Weather Service (NWS) and the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to highlight different types of hazards and ways to prepare ahead of the upcoming secondary severe weather season.

Here is the list of this year’s featured topics: