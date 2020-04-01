Mississippi County rallies together to help those affected by storms

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Yesterday, a strong line of thunderstorms moved through our area with a radar-confirmed tornado tearing through George County, Miss.

Diana Ladiner, the owner of a home that was impacted, says, “I walked in the center of the kitchen and we looked out the dining room window and I seen a white sheet go in front of the, you know, just a white sheet, didn’t hear no roar or nothing. And then I seen the tree, it was topped out.”

She explains that her house was actually in the process of being sold. At the time the storm hit, a man was at her home appraising it.

Diana says that she did not have time to be scared because it happened so fast. While there was plenty of damage to the yard, no one was hurt and Diana’s house was okay. Her good friend Darla Benfield went to check on her, saw the damage and immediately asked the community for help.

Darla explains, “There was so much damage and she would not ask for help. She is just that kind of person. She will help anybody, but she won’t ask for help for herself. So I put a post on Facebook.” Darla posted the request on Citizens of George County and George County News Facebook groups.

Before they knew it, groups of people came to help including District 1 and 2, neighbors, citizens of the county, and families. Darla tells us that almost no one there knew each other, they were all strangers just helping out a person in need.

Below is a screenshot of the Facebook post made by Darla calling the community to action.

