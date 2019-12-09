Mild and Muggy before a cold front arrives tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast, hopefully, it was a great weekend!

The end of the weekend was mild and that’s what we get today. Just be on the lookout for patchy dense fog as you head out the door. There is a dense fog advisory for Mobile & Baldwin Counties in AL & Jackson & George Counties in MS until 8 AM. Take it easy and use the low beams.

Out the door temperatures will be close to 60 and it will warm fairly quickly. By lunchtime, it’s upper 60s and we’ll top out in the lower and middle 70s. Our sky will be mostly cloudy, but the chance for rain is low, at 10%.

Tonight brings a few isolated showers and mild temperatures again with lows close to 60s.

Changes arrive tomorrow as a cold front approaches. By tomorrow afternoon through the early half of Wednesday, we get showers and a few rumbles of thunder. The chance for rain tomorrow is 70%, but between tomorrow afternoon and daybreak on Wednesday just about everyone will have seen some rain. Highs will be in the 70s tomorrow, but will only manage the 50s on Wednesday.

On Thursday rain chance will be low, but by Thursday night our next system will be on the way. This will increase rain chances Thursday night into Friday while we stay cool with lows in the 40s and highs only in the 50s.

It won’t be until Saturday that our sky will begin to finally dry out with sunshine. This weekend is looking lovely with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.